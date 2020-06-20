NAMPA, Idaho — Shirley Alice (Yale) Milbrodt, of Nampa, Idaho, originally Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, age 62, went to be with Jesus on May 17, 2020, after fighting a hard-fought battle with cancer.

She was preceded in death by a wise dad and a mom with a golden heart, Calvin and June (Howells) Yale, also of Parsons, her brothers, Earl and Cal Yale, her nephews, Calvin and Iggy Jr. Rutkowski, and Richard and Tony Patts Jr.

Shirley worked several occupations over the years. Her places of employment span from Topps, Duryea, Simplot, Boise, Idaho, and Wal-Mart in Nampa, Idaho, to name a few.

A life that had just begun was taken too soon. She had so much more to give, so much more to share.

Shirley loved the outdoors. She adored God's handywork! She loved her pets, Cooper, Ruby and Tinker.

Shirley was a strong, hardworking woman. Her persevering work ethic was only surpassed by her incredible faith in Jesus. Unbeknownst to Shirley, her faith in Jesus was an inspiration to others, lifting their spirits when they were down. Even during her battle with cancer, she never complained. She would only say she is in "discomfort." Shirley fought until her last breath.

She is so deeply missed by her sisters, family and friends. She was a dearly beloved, precious sister, but also a best friend. Shirley will live on in the hearts and souls of those who loved her.

She left behind her husband, whom she loved and stood by his side for 38 years, Jack Milbrodt, her adored son, Jack William Milbrodt, her precious granddaughters and grandson, Olivia, Payton and Lil' Jack.

She is survived by her sisters and brothers, June (Jim) Fink, Rita (Iggy) Rutkowski, Almeda (late Tony) Patts, Robert (Sharon) Yale, Ruthie (late Tommy) Tarnalicki, Rose (Bob) Shaheen, Debbie (Hank) Blazick, Marylou Yale, and Willard (Dawn) Yale.