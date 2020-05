Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Shirley Ann Bogumil, 85, of Wilkes-Barre, died April 30, 2020, from the COVID-19 virus. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



