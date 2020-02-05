DALEVILLE, Va.— Shirley Ann Dennis, 93, formerly of Cragle Hill Road, Shickshinny, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at The Glebe Retirement Community, Daleville, Viginia.

In 2006 she moved to Virginia to be near her son, Larry.

Mrs. Dennis was the wife of Curtiss Delbert Dennis (1922-2003) and was a housewife and foster mother of 12 children. She attended Harter High School in West Nanticoke and was a life of the Hunlock Creek area. Mrs. Dennis was always proud of raising her family and foster children and enjoyed traveling in her younger years, having visited all 50 states, Canada, several Caribbean countries and several European countries.

She was also pleased to meet the prime minister of Canada, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, and Baroness Maria Von Trapp ("The Sound of Music") of Stowe, Vermont. Mrs. Dennis also enjoyed quilting, fishing, gardening and creweling. She was a former member of the Harmony Methodist Church, Reyburn, and Bible Baptist Church, Shickshinny.

Born July 5, 1926, in Morgan's Alley, Plymouth, she was a daughter of the late Martin Francis and Clare Lewis Wassell. She was married to Curtiss Dennis on May 23, 1945, at 7 p.m. in the Muhlenburg Methodist Parsonage.

In addition to her husband, Curtiss, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth (Betty) McMichael.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Larry Dennis (Barbara) in Daleville, Virginia, Joel Dennis of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey, Carl Dennis (Linda) of Quicksburg, Virginia, James Kull of Durham, North Carolina; David Crane (Rose) of Berwick and Tina Kull Woodward (Nathan) of Sweet Valley; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan Zodihates of Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held noon Saturday from Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. Daniel Potter, her former pastor, officiating.

Viewing and visitation hours will be 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Sorber Cemetery, Reyburn.

After the interment, a meal and fellowship will be provided at the Bible Baptist Church, 43 Furnace St, Shickshinny.