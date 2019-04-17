PLAINS TWP. — Shirley Ann O'Malia, of Plains Township, passed on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, surrounded by her family while in the care of the Timber Ridge Healthcare Facility, Plains Township.

Born March 7, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Henry and Anna Mae Metzing Yelland.

Shirley attended Wilkes-Barre Township School and the Wilkes-Barre Township High School.

She worked alongside her late husband, Robert, and family at the O'Malia's Greenhouse in Plains Township. She loved working with flowers and enjoyed her customers and making her flower arrangements. She was a true staple in the business and loved by many.

Shirley loved her family, home and garden. Many hours were spent tending to all of her flowers. She was a lover of all things beautiful. She had a passion for life and her family, especially her grandchildren, who brought her so much joy. Shirley was always smiling and her compassion for others was a true statement of her faith. She was full of love and kindness. Shirley was the light of her family's life.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert L. O'Malia, who passed on March 18, 2019; and her sister, Daisy M. Eichorn, who passed on April 16, 2018.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Romayne A. Williams and her husband, Ted, of Plains Township, and Candice L. Florek and her husband, Steve, of Sugar Notch; grandchildren, Brett Robert Williams, Brady LaRue Williams and Steven O'Malia Florek; sisters, Anna Louise Mascelli, of Plains Township, Verna Hogan and her husband, Joe, of Forty-Fort, and Betty McGrady and her husband, Thomas, of Middletown, Del.; brothers, Thomas William Yelland and wife, Dorothy, of Wilkes-Barre, Robert James Yelland, of Wilkes-Barre, and Danny Harold Yelland and his wife, Anna Mae, of Hudson; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Township. Service will be led by Hospice Chaplin Nathan King. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home.

