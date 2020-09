NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Shirley (Jones) Callahan, 83, of North Brunswick, N.J., formerly of Old Forge, died Sept. 11, 2020. Blessing service 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday between 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.