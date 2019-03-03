NEWTOWN — Shirley Cohen, 96, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Newtown, where she had been residing since June, 2018.

Born in Norfolk, Va., and growing up in Scranton, she was the daughter of Jacob and Hattie Lipson Kaufman, of blessed memory. She was a graduate of Scranton Tech High School. Upon marrying Harry Cohen, her loving husband of 53 years, she moved to Wilkes-Barre where they reared their three children. She was the bookkeeper of Harry's business, Eagle Oil Service, until his retirement, while also being an outstanding homemaker and mother. Living in Wilkes-Barre and later residing at the Gateway Apartments, Edwardsville, she also spent many winters in Florida. She was a member of Temple B'nai B'rith and the Jewish Community Center of Wilkes-Barre, where she spent time with her friends sharing lunches, playing Mah Jong, participating in exercise classes and other activities.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Murray Kaufman, of Scranton.

She will be sorely missed by her children, Lisa Rubin (Harold), of Bensalem, Barbara Cohen (partner Philip Friedman), of Forty Fort, David Cohen (Melba), of Shavertown; granddaughters, Karen Brennan (Thomas) Buckingham and Jill Wichner (Matt) Holland; and great-granddaughters, Emily Brennan and Halle Brennan.

Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, 348 South River St., Wilkes-Barre, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan officiating. Interment will follow in the Temple B'nai B'rith Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Shiva will be at the Woodlands Inn and Resort, Wilkes-Barre. from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Shirley's family would like to thank the staff at the Birches of Newtown, the aides of Trusted Care and the staff of Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care, love, and medical expertise.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL, the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061, or the .

For additional information, visit the funeral home website at www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com.