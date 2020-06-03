LELAND, N.C. — Shirley D. Bunney, 90, of Leland, N.C., formerly of Tunkhannock, passed away on May 26, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. Born in Shavertown, she was the daughter of the late James and Anna Keiper Brown. She graduated from Kingston Township High School in 1947, and resided in Dallas and Tunkhannock until she relocated to Leland, N.C., in 2018, to be close to her daughter, Debra. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald, who was her constant companion for more than 70 years. She is also survived by her five children: Donald Jr. (Pamela), of Elizabethon, Tenn.; Debra, of Leland, N.C.; Mark (Vickie), of Sterling, Va.; Brian (Tammi), of Tunkhannock; and Thomas, of Leland, N.C. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations.



