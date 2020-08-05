HEATHSVILLE, Va. — Shirley J. Carpenter, 70, of Heathsville, Va., went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born and raised in the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late William J. Stephens and Frieda Whitesell Stephens.

She was a 1967 graduate of Coughlin High School and a short time later graduated from Empire Beauty School and was a licensed cosmetologist with a certificate as teacher of beauty culture. She was employed for many years at Boscov's in Wilkes-Barre.

She was a loving wife to Walter Carpenter, mom to Karen Carpenter and grandma to Helena and Kacey. She is also survived by her brother, Bill Stephens and his wife, Judith; sister, Cathy Regan and her husband, Jerome; and cousin, Pam Kozemko, nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Smithland Baptist Church and a former member of the East End PM Church and Westmoor Church of Christ. She loved the Lord and loved singing his praises in the church choir. She had a smile that would light up the room, a heart of gold and kindness to a fault.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley's memorial service, which will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the East End PM Church, corner of Kidder and Laurel Street in Wilkes-Barre, with Pastor Marty Garms officiating. Shirley's family will receive family and friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the East End PM Church.

Memorial Donations may be given in Shirley's memory to the East End PM Church, 235 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre, 18702.

Service in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Township.