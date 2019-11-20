PLYMOUTH — Shirley Etta Swank Jones, 87, passed away on Nov. 19, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Kingston.

She was born Sep. 12, 1932, in Wilkes-Barre, to the late James W. Swank and Helen Bush Swank Ellsworth.

She attended school in Swoyersville and graduated from Kingston High School, Class of 1950. She lived most of her life in Kingston, residing the last five years in Plymouth.

Her 31 year marriage to a career army veteran of World War II and Korea, Sgt. 1st Class Sammie Jones, allowed her to briefly reside in Aberdeen, Maryland and Fort Lewis, Washington.

Shirley retired from the Wilkes-Barre YMCA where she was administrative assistant to the director. Over her business career she also held part-time bookkeeping positions at Crahall Electric in Courtdale, YMCA of Wayne County and West Side Tool and Die Co., Kingston.

Shirley, known affectionately as "Giggy," was a warm and loving person. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her contagious smile and laughter and never-ending love of life were known by all of her family and friends.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, were siblings Jack Swank, George and Richard Ellsworth.

Surviving are her sons, Wayne Jones of Plymouth, Dan (Kim) Jones of Denver; grandchildren Ashley (Eric) Griesemer, Nicole Jones (Seth Nagle). She will be most missed by her great-grandchildren, Liam, Averie, Lincoln, Arya, Kendyll and Carson. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.