Shirley L. Daubert
SLOCUM TWP. — Shirley L. Daubert, 84, formerly of Slocum Township, passed away on Monday at Meadowview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Montrose.

Born in Nanticoke on Sept. 29, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth (George) Heller.

She was employed by RCA, American Tobacco & Dana Perfumes, until her retirement. She also attended the Slocum United Methodist Church.

Surviving is her loving daughter; Debbie Boyer and her husband, Frank, of Nuangola; grandchildren, Ricky Ross, of New Mexico, Christopher Boyer and his wife, Kristi, of Perkiomenville, Michael Boyer, of Dallas; great-grandson, Henry Boyer.

Graveside committal service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Stairville Cemetery, Dorrance Township. Masks and social distancing are required.

Funeral arrangements are by the George A. Strish Inc., Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Stairville Cemetery
