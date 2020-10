Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family

WILKES-BARRE — Shirley Lewis, 85, of Wilkes-Barre, died Oct. 24, 2020. Viewing will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral Home, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store