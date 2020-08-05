NANTICOKE — Shirley M. Zmijewski, 88, of Nanticoke, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Nanticoke May 31, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Anna Granitzki Hummel. She was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1950, and resided in Nanticoke's Honey Pot section most of her life.

She married Narcey Zmijewski on Jan. 31, 1953, while he was serving with the U.S. Air Force. Following his term with the military, they made their home in Honey Pot. He passed away in 2017, after 64 wonderful years of marriage.

Shirley was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church, State Street, Nanticoke, where she and Narcey were active in church activities. She was also a member of Honey Pot Ladies Auxiliary. Her main interest in life was caring for her home and family.

In addition to her parents and husband, Narcey, she was preceded in death by her brother, Delbert R. Hummel.

She will be missed by her sons, Narcey Zmijewski Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of Allentown, Robert Zmijewski and Dale Zmijewski, both of Nanticoke, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Viewing and visitation hours will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

Divine Service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. from St. John's Lutheran Church, 231 State St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Michele D. Kaufman, officiating.

Interment will follow at the family plot in Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Township.

The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses and CNAs that cared for Shirley both in the home and while in skilled care.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Shirley's memory to St. John's Lutheran Church, 231 State St., Nanticoke, 18634-2303.

To leave the family a message of condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.