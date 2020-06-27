BARCO, N.C. — Shirley Nestler passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020, in Barco, N.C. Born July 14, 1930, in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Ben and Celia Robzen.

Shirley was a graduate of Kingston High School and Penn State University. She then worked for an interior designer in New York City, until she married her husband, Irwin Nestler, and moved to Maryland to work and raised their daughter. Retired to Asheville, N.C. Shirley was a member of the former Anshe Emes synagogue.

Shirley is preceded in death by her eldest brother, Leonard Robzen, and her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband, Irwin, and their daughter, Erika Nester, of Portsmouth, Va., as well as brothers, Sidney and wife, Esther, and Jerry Robzen and wife, Hannah, and sister-in-law, Florence Robzen, all of Kingston, as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

There will be no local shiva. Current health regulations make this prohibitive.

In lieu of a shiva, to honor her memory, please donate in her honor to one of the following, whatever resonates with you: Jewish Museum & Cultural Center, Portsmouth, Va., http://www.jewishmuseumportsmouth.org/Donations.html, or Portsmouth Humane Society, https://portsmouthhumanesociety.org/.