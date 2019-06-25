Shirley Spitz

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Spitz.
Service Information
Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre
348 S. River St
Wilkes Barre, PA
18702
(570)-822-1210
Obituary
Send Flowers

KINGSTON — Shirley Spitz, of Kingston, died Friday, May 17, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Max and Dora Regal Leibman, was a Coughlin Graduate and worked as a clerk for Luzerne County.

She was a member of Congregation Ohav Zedek; the former Anshe Emes; the former United Orthodox and other civic and religious organizations.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Spitz, in 2013; and siblings Irving Leibman, Benjamin Leibman, Abraham Leibman, Nathan Leibman and Anna Leibman.

She is survived by her son, Michael Spitz, and nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, in Anshe Emes Cemetery, Blanchard Street, Plains Township, with Rabbi Dovid Kaplan officiating.

Arrangements by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

Visit the funeral home website at www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Times Leader from June 25 to June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.