KINGSTON — Shirley Spitz, of Kingston, died Friday, May 17, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Max and Dora Regal Leibman, was a Coughlin Graduate and worked as a clerk for Luzerne County.

She was a member of Congregation Ohav Zedek; the former Anshe Emes; the former United Orthodox and other civic and religious organizations.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Spitz, in 2013; and siblings Irving Leibman, Benjamin Leibman, Abraham Leibman, Nathan Leibman and Anna Leibman.

She is survived by her son, Michael Spitz, and nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, in Anshe Emes Cemetery, Blanchard Street, Plains Township, with Rabbi Dovid Kaplan officiating.

Arrangements by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

Visit the funeral home website at www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com.