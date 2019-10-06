LAFLIN — Shirley T. Yonkoski, 82, of Laflin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at her home. She was the widow of Joseph R. Yonkoski Jr., who passed away on Sept. 21, 2001.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she grew up in Westminster, a daughter of the late Mary Shedlock Dulsky and Edward Dulsky. Shirley graduated with honors from Jenkins Township High School, Class of 1955.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Shirley was cherished by her family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Preferred Care at Home, Pittston, and Bayada Home Health & Hospice, East Stroudsburg, for their compassionate care given to Shirley.

She is survived by her daughter, Shirleen Jones and husband, Joseph, of Dupont; son, Joseph Richard Yonkoski, of Baltimore, Md.; beloved grandson, Joseph Jones Jr.; step-granddaughters, Amanda Luckenbill and Angela Moser; sisters, Josephine Ward, Helen Wolczyk and Margaret Carroll; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Sophie Doherty, John and Joseph Dulsky, Jean Walkowiak, Florence Snee, Mary Dooley and Annie Giza.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Dr., Laflin, to be celebrated by the Rev. James J. Walsh, Pastor. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

To send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.