LEHMAN TWP. — Shirley Weidner, 84, of Lehman Township, died peacefully March 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 4, 1935, in Kingston, a 1953 graduate of Coughlin and the daughter of Harry and Margaret Fox.

Shirley had a love of life and loved to laugh, happily enduring endless pranks from her husband and children. She was blessed with a wonderful marriage to her best friend and husband of 35 years. She was an amazing mother to her four children and all their friends. She loved dressing up, having her hair and nails done and SINGING above all else!

Shirley was an avid volunteer and is well remembered for her job in the cafeterias of the Lake-Lehman School District where she enjoyed being greeted by all of her "children."

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Warren Weidner, parents and sister, Ruth (Koerber) Miller.

She is survived by children, Robert and wife, Colleen, of Harrisburg, Denise, wife of Jeff Stonier, of New Freedom, Donald Earl and wife, Cheryl, of Lehman Township, and Kimberly, wife of Kevin Carpenter, of Mountain Top; 12 grandchildren, Dale Symonds Jr. (Melissa), Jessica Shawver (Zared), Jocelyn Sheets (Zach), Daniel Stonier, Jerymie Stonier (Ashley), Kasie, Earl, Emily and Charlie Weidner, and Bethany, Devon and Lexi Carpenter; eight great-grandchildren, Dylan, Ashlynn, Gabriel, Nathaniel, Lauren, Evan, Cameron, Simon and Joseph. Also survived by sister, Joan (Fox) and husband, Merlin Beecher, of Issaquah, Wash.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Michael Shambora, officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Lehman Center Cemetery, Lehman Township.

Donations can be sent to a scholarship fund at Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church with a memo line of "Donald and Shirley Weidner Memorial Scholarship," PO Box 1, Lehman, PA 18627 or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

