MOUNTAIN TOP — Shirley Wetzel, 85, Mountain Top, died Feb. 11, 2020, from complications of progressive supranuclear palsy at Smith Health Care in Mountain Top.

Shirley and her husband, Lee E. Wetzel, who also resides at Smith, were married on June 16, 1956.

Shirley was the daughter of the late John C. and Lottie (Stroup) Peters. She was predeceased by three siblings Vera (Peters) Dietz, Earl Peters and Doris (Peters) Sprenkel.

Shirley was born in Mount Pleasant Mills, Oct. 21, 1934 and graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1952. She worked at the high school as a secretary until getting married to Lee and moving to Paoli. She worked for several years as a library assistant at Green Tree Elementary School in Malvern. Shirley and Lee moved to Mountain Top in 1984 and Shirley became a valued volunteer at Christ United Methodist Church and Marian Sutherland Kirby Library, both in Mountain Top.

Besides Lee, Shirley is survived by her sons, Keith D. (Kathleen) Wetzel of Shillington and Kerry L. Wetzel of Malvern; two grandchildren, Christopher A. Wetzel of Chicago, Illinois, and Megan E. Wetzel of Conshohocken; one sister, Ruth (Lloyd) Kreiser of Palmyra and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express gratitude to Smith Health Care for the compassionate care showed to Shirley during the last years of her life.

A visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 145 Disciple Drive, Selinsgrove, where the funeral service will be held at the Rev. Ryan Gephart will officiate.

Interment will be in St. Thomas Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shirley's name to Christ United Methodist Church, 175 S. Main Road, Mountain Top, PA 18707; Christ United Methodist Church of Selinsgrove, 145 Disciple Drive, Selinsgrove, PA 17870; or Marian Sutherland Kirby Library, 35 Kirby Avenue, Mountain Top, PA 18707.

Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.