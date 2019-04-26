BEAR CREEK — Silvio Gagliardi passed away peacefully on the morning of April 24, 2019, in the comfort of his family.

Born Sept. 9, 1944, in Aprigliano, Italy, to Palma and Pasquale Gagliardi, he immigrated to America with nothing more than the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart. He worked hard to become an American citizen and that achievement was a very proud moment in his life. Over the years, Silvio built a successful local business, Cosenza's Italian Restaurant, which was housed in locations on both South Main and Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre and, eventually, a third in Bear Creek Township. His businesses were always more than a place to eat, it was a home that fostered laughter, conversation and friendship.

In addition, he was a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus with Council 10571 of St. Elizabeth Church in Bear Creek. Silvio will always be remembered as a hardworking man full of charisma, honor and kindness. But most importantly, Silvio's true passion was being surrounded by family and his good friends. In his retirement, Silvio enjoyed watching NASCAR and Formula 1 racing and visiting upstate New York, along with enjoying a meal, lemon Italian Ice and playing card games with his grandchildren. In the winters, Silvio looked forward to the beaches on Anna Maria Island, Florida. Silvio always had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He will be missed by all and certainly not forgotten.

He is preceded in death by his father, Pasquale; mother Palma; and brother Luigi.

He is survived by his shopping buddy and partner-in-crime, Jan Larison, of Mexico Point, N.Y.; brother Mario and wife Josephine Gagliardi, of Oak Ridge, N.J.; brother Salvatore and wife Anna, of Aprigliano, Italy; daughter Corinne and husband Robert Bonk and grandchildren Alexander and Lucia, of Laurel Run; daughter Pamela and husband Joseph Masi and grandchildren Elizabeth and Emily, of Bear Creek Township; and daughter Cathy Gagliardi and grandchildren Arnaud, Mehdy and Naim, of France; and several nieces and nephews.

Silvio's family would like extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, whose care greatly improved his quality of life. In addition, a sincere thank you to the empathy displayed by his lifelong friends, Jimmy and Carla Lemardy and Attorney Elliot and Fran Edly.

Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Silvio Gagliardi are invited to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 28.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 29, in St. Elizabeth's Church, 5700 Bear Creek Blvd., Bear Creek, to celebrate Silvio's beautiful life. Those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Silvio's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.