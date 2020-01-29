Sloan E. Sheridan

BLOOMSBURG — Sloan E. Sheridan, 54 of Bloomsburg and formerly of West Pittston passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Eugene (Cord) Corydon Sheridan and Margaret (Peggy) Baird Sheridan.

Sloan was a graduate of Wyoming Area. She furthered her education at LCCC and received her bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg University. Sloan held various jobs, most recently at the Bloomsburg Cinema Center. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be truly missed.

In addition to her parents Sloan was preceded in death by her stepmother, Susan Sheridan.

Sloan is survived by her brother, Jeffrey and his wife, Jacqueline Sheridan; and nephew Kevin Sheridan, all of Berwick, as well as numerous cousins.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family with internment in Pittston Cemetery.

Arrangements by Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, Pittston.

Published in Times Leader from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
