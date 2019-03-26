KINGSTON — Sonia Gordon, 79, of Kingston, passed away peacefully Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Dec. 12, 1939, in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen Katsaba Skordinski.

Throughout her life, she greatly enjoyed gardening, shopping and sitting on her front porch with friends and family. She also enjoyed the companionship of her beloved cat, Colors.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gordon, who died in 2012.

Surviving are her daughters, Nadine Magoski and her husband, Brian, of Kingston, and Holly Buchanan and her husband, Stephen, of Delaware; grandchildren Megan, Brian and Zachary Magoski, Paul Morrow, Shelby Miller and Zoe and Baylee Buchanan; and great-granddaughter Penelope Miller.

Sonia's daughter Nadine would like to thank the staff at Kingston Health Care Center for their care in the four years that she resided there.

The funeral will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in St. Vladimir's Cemetery, Larksville. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerby Ave., Kingston.