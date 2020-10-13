LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Sophie Virginia West, of Los Angeles, Calif., passed away on March 25, 2020. Sophie is the daughter of Cathy and Bob West, both graduates of Tunkhannock H.S. '77.

Sophie was born Aug. 2, 1995, in Wimbledon, England. She attended Campolindo High School in Moraga Calif., and graduated from Marymount High School '13 in Los Angeles.

Her grandparents, Mary and George Kukuchka and her grandmother, Virginia West, preceded Sophie in death. Two sisters, Emily and Eleanor, survive Sophie. Sophie is the granddaughter of Clayton West from Pell City, Ala. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles, June and Tom Kukuchka, Abby and Ron Kukuchka, Nola and Clayton West and Kathy and Scott Sorrels. She also leaves many cousins, other family members and friends.

She graduated with high honors from University of Scranton '17 with bachelor's degree in accountancy. She arranged for the U's first ever study abroad to Ghana, Africa, and was passionate about travel. She worked for Ernst and Young and had recently passed her CPA exam.

Sophie was an outdoor enthusiast, enjoyed many sports and relaxed by reading or playing video games. Her backpacking took her to numerous national parks. She found peace riding the waves on her surfboard or cooking various ethnic foods. Deeply loved, she is sorely missed by many.

Family and friends are invited to attend Sophie's celebration of life service which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Shadowbrook Resort, 201 Resort Lane, Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Interment will take place in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock.

Those of you who may wish to attend Sophie's celebration of life service but are unable can join the family online for a livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Sophie West's tribute page.

Arrangements and care are entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Because of the influence The University of Scranton had on Sophie, the family requests, in lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to The University of Scranton, in honor of Sophie West '17. Contributions may be made payable to "The University of Scranton", Division of University Advancement, 800 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510. Contributions may also be made online by visiting scranton.edu/makeagift. Please note "In memory of Sophie West '17" when making your gift.

