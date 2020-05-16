WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Sophie Wajda, 86, of Wilkes-Barre Township, entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. She was born to Thomas and Anna Wardzel Semesi in Edwardsville on July 6, 1933. Along with her sister (Annie), Sophie attended Larksville High School. Sophie was a longtime member of the St. Joseph's Monastery in Wilkes-Barre Township prior to its closure; after which she became a devoted member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of the Georgetown Mother's Club and later in life enjoyed senior activities for Wilkes-Barre township residents, particularly bingo. She married the late Casimer (Mike) Wajda on Feb. 27, 1954. Surviving are three children, Michael and Kathleen (spouse) Wajda, of Rome, N.Y.; Kathy Herr, of Pine Grove Mills; and Gary and Christine (spouse) Wajda, of Rancho Cordova, Calif. Sophie and her husband, Mike, were exceptionally proud of their children's accomplishments. In their early years, the young parents made many sacrifices in order to give their children a quality education. The Wajda family home was filled with love and respect, which they traditionally passed on to generations to come. Sophie will be forever missed by her grandchildren, Christopher Wajda, Laurel and Christopher (spouse) Tibbits, Peter and Steven Wajda, and Victoria and Alexander Herr; as well as her great-grandchildren, Sophia Wajda and Lincoln and Cora Tibbits; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. Sophie was most certainly a giver and not a taker. Throughout her lifetime, she worked at various jobs to provide for her family. Later on in life, she volunteered at nursing homes and hospices, always up for the challenge of helping people. We would like to extend a thank you to all medical staffs who helped her through every moment in her aging life. What Sophie notably loved most was spending time with her family at the Wajda camp/house in Vosburg. Throughout her life, she hosted many family and friend gatherings at her home of 66 years in the township. She was very hospitable and enjoyed throwing grand parties. Sophie was preceded in death by her sibling, Annie Wajda, and several brothers and sisters-in-law. She was the last of her generation in the Wajda family. Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. Sophie will be laid to rest beside her husband in St. Anthony's Cemetery in Courtdale. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be sent by visiting Sophie's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 16 to May 17, 2020.