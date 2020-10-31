1/
Stanley A. Grzybowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Stanley A. Grzybowski, 89 of Endicott, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. He was married to Lorraine Chisak for 37 years before her death from cancer. He was by her side for every doctor visit, treatment and cared for her every need at home, even as she moved into hospice care. He never complained about his role of caregiver.

Besides his wife, he was predeceased by his parents, John and Julia, and seven siblings.

Stanley is survived by two children, Tami and John and John's wife, Valerie; and three grandchildren, Briana, Brandon and Jocelyn.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. When he returned to states, he went to school on the GI Bill, which led to a job with IBM, retiring in 1989, after 34 years of service.

Stanley was a longtime member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church serving as Lector, Usher, Funeral Luncheons and many other functions. He was also a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society. In retirement, he enjoyed playing blackjack at the casinos, working on cars, with one of his passions buying and restoring El Caminos.

He was always available for his daughter-in-law, Valerie, to provide support on home projects, even after their move and loved spending time with his grandchildren, making many memorable trips to Tennessee to be with them for every special occasion or no occasion at all.

Special thanks to the staff at Ideal Senior Center for their kindness, compassion and care for Stanley.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no public viewing at this time. The family will schedule a memorial service at some future date.

Expressions of Sympathy in Stanley's memory may be made to The Felician Sisters, 1315 Enfield St., Enfield, CN 06082



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 30, 2020
John,
My most sincere condolences to you and your family. You will all be in my prayers.
Pat Harding
October 30, 2020
Tami, I’m sorry for the loss of your Father. Sending deepest sympathy
Teresa Heaton
Friend
October 30, 2020
Stan was the nicest man and neighbor anyone could hope for. Having the family across the road was a blessing, especially having Tami as the best babysitter ever. I will always remember his great smile and the many friendly conversations with Lorraine. My condolences to Tami and John.
Bonnie Walsh
Friend
October 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss Tami. Prayers of comfort to you and your family.
Donna Sterlacci
Donna
Neighbor
October 29, 2020
Tami, John and family May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Your Dad was a sweet and kind man a friend to us.
Peggy and Lawrence Beach
Lawrence/Peggy Beach Myrtle Beach, SC
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved