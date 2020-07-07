HANOVER TWP. — Stanley J. Bednarski, age 95, of Hanover Township, peacefully passed into the hands of the Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Born April 3, 1925, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Martin Bednarski and Mary Casper Bednarski.

Stanley was a graduate of Plymouth High School and King's College, Class of 1951, receiving his degree in business administration and accounting. He was a devoted member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth, and a former member of St. Casimir's Church, Lyndwood, where he had been very active with church groups and clubs over the years. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by Union Carbide, New Jersey, as an accountant.

Stanley was a veteran serving with the United States Navy during WWII as a medic on the USS Bogue. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He was a member of St. Mary Senior Citizen's Friendship Club, the St. Aloysius Seniors and the Knights of Columbus, Council 984.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Joseph and Edward Bednarski; sister, Julia Narcum; and infant brother, Leonard.

Surviving are his loving wife of 69 years, the former Louise Tomkiewicz; children, Mark Bednarski and his wife, MaryEllen, of Scituate, R.I., and Lea A. Bednarski, of Hanover Township; grandchildren, Christopher Bednarski (Daniella), of Houston, Texas, and Erin Coutu (Josh), of Coventry, R.I.; great-granddaughter, Harley Coutu; brother, Bernard Bednarski of Hickory, N.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to meet for Mass of Christian Burial at All Saints Parish, Plymouth, at 11 a.m. on Friday. Interment will be in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Township.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to the Salvation Army in Stanley's memory.

To submit online condolences to Stanley's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.