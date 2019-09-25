SWOYERSVILLE — Stanley J. Belinski died on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at his son's home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 94.

Born and raised in Swoyersville, Mr. Belinski was a resident of Levittown in the Kenwood Section since 1960. The Kenwood home brought joy for many years for residents near and far, who anticipated the drive by at Christmas time to be dazzled by the many decorations inside the family home, where people could look through the picture window into the living room. The Belinski family took great pride in providing this enjoyment to the community for 40 years.

He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Levittown.

Until his retirement in the late 1990s, Mr. Belinski was employed for many years as a Toll Collector with the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.

He is a proud United States Army World War II and Korean War veteran and a member of the John Billington VFW Post. Mr. Belinski was the recipient of the Purple Heart and 5 Bronze Stars.

Mr. Belinski loved to cook and was a former chef at Cullara Caterers.

Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Dolores (Baron), Mr. Belinski is the loving father of Darryl M. and his wife, Maureen; and the devoted grandfather of Samantha and Tiffany.

He was the brother of Adam Belenski and Alexander Belenski; and uncle to several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, from the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. Friends may also call again from 9 until 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Belinski's name may be made to Bucks County Special Olympics , P.O. Box 317, Bristol, PA 19007.

Please share your memories and stories of the Kenwood Christmas House at www.doughertyfuneralhome.com.