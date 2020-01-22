NANTICOKE — Stanley J. Dudrick, M.D., age 84, formerly of Nanticoke, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020, at his home in New Hampshire.

Born in Nanticoke, he was the son of the late Stanley and Stephanie Jachimczak Dudrick.

Dr. Dudrick was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Franklin & Marshall College and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

A humble yet charismatic man of exceptional talent and compassion, he was ever grateful to God, country, family and friends for making him the man he became. Every day he cherished his heritage and the adventures and experiences he enjoyed while growing up in the Wyoming Valley. Although he left Nanticoke after high school, Nanticoke never left him as a teenager in his heart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sonya Gold.

Dr. Dudrick is survived by his wife of 61 years, the former Theresa M. Keen; children Susan Burkholder, Dr. Paul Dudrick, Carolyn Henry, Stanley Dudrick, Holly Dudrick, Anne Dudrick; 16 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother Daniel Dudrick, Westchester; sister Irene Brown, Downingtown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in St. Faustina Parish, main site, Nanticoke. Those attending are asked to proceed directly to the church.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at St. Faustina Parish, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Arrangements by Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Dudrick's memory can be made to "GSCOM to benefit Dudrick Goldstein Endowment," "Misericordia University Advancement," or a .

