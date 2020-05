Or Copy this URL to Share

OLD FORGE — Stanley J. "Sonny" Ferrit, 81, Old Forge, died May 1, 2020. Private viewing and graveside services will be held under the direction of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, Old Forge.



