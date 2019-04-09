PLYMOUTH — Stanley J. Grontkowski, age 86, of Plymouth, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Born November 8, 1932, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Stanley J. Grontkowski Sr. and Lottie Lipowski Grontkowski. He was a member of All Saints Parish, of Plymouth.

Stanley was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1950, and was a graduate of Eckels Mortuary School in Philadelphia. Licensed in 1955, he was a funeral director for 64 years and served as a Deputy Coroner in Luzerne County for many years. Prior to his retirement, Stanley was the second generation owner and operator of the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth, and was a member of the Pennsylvania Funeral Director's Association, National Funeral Director's Association and Luzerne County Funeral Director's Association.

Stanley was a veteran serving in the United States Army Signal Corp. during the Korean War stationed in Korea. He was a life member of the American Legion Shawnee, Post 463, Plymouth; VFW, Post 1425, Plymouth; AMVETS, Post 59, Hanover Township; and the .

Stanley was inducted to the Pennsylvania Baseball Hall of Fame and was a leading figure in developing baseball in the Wyoming Valley. He was one of the organizers responsible for reviving the newly formed Wyoming Valley District 12 American Legion Baseball in 1971 and was one of its first officers. He was a sponsor and manager of the Plymouth Grontkowski's American Legion Baseball team for many years.

He was a manager, sponsor and the president of Plymouth Teeners League and a sponsor of the Plymouth Little League for many years. Under his management, the Plymouth Teeners All Stars won the eastern state championship in 1966. He managed and sponsored the Plymouth Twilight baseball team, the Plymouth Central League team and the Grontkowski Slow Pitch team.

In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his son, Stanley Grontkowski III; infant daughter, Mary Grontkowski; and brother-in-law Frank J. Gawat.

Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, the former Mary Lou Runstall; daughters Donna Grontkowski Casey and her husband, Ken Casey, of Plymouth Township, and Lesa Grant, of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren Sharleen Kishbaugh and her husband, Jeremy, Kellie Cavanaugh and her husband, Matt, Laura Pluchinsky and her husband, Aaron, Stanley J. Grontkowski IV and his wife, Michelle, Elaine Snyder and husband Jesse, Linsey Bockert and Bronsen Bockert; great-grandchildren Gemma, Jax and Von Kishbaugh, Finn and Rhett Cavanaugh, Lilly and Adaline Pluchinsky and Kaliah and Jesse Snyder; sister Rosemary A. Gawat; and nieces Francesca Gawat, Teresa Gawat and Christine Stefon.

Family and friends are invited to meet at All Saints Parish, Plymouth, for Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Private interment with military service will be in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Township.

Friends may call on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to a children's in Stanley's memory.

To submit online condolences to Stanley's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.