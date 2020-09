Or Copy this URL to Share

EDWARDSVILLE — Stanley J. Romanoskey, "Pop," of Edwardsville, died Sept. 10, 2020. Funeral service 7 p.m. Monday at the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville. Visitation 5 p.m. until time of service.



