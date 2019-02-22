SCRANTON — Stanley J. Yankelitis, 91, of Scranton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Frances (Symuleski), with whom he shared over 67 years of marriage. He was the son of the late Anthony and Sadie Yankelitis.

In his younger days, Stanley was a great polka dancer, which is how he met and courted his beloved Franny. He was an Armed Forces veteran of World War II and was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal in 1946.

He worked for the railroad, trucking companies and retired as a traffic manager in 1992.

Stanley was an avid Yankees and Giants fan and enjoyed playing golf.

He will be affectionately remembered by his children: Janet Morgan and husband Rick, of Shavertown, Donna Heiner and husband Steve, of Fogelsville, Stan and wife Jane Ann, of Phoenixville, and Mary Ann Ator and husband Frank, of Sugarloaf; and his grandchildren: Ricky Morgan, Kelsey and Dr. Max Gottschall, Dr. Kristen Heiner and fiancé LT Colin Bakey, Michael Heiner, Jill Yankelitis, Ben Yankelitis, Alexandria Ator, Gabrielle Ator and Frank Ator.

He took great joy in spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was extremely proud of their accomplishments.

He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Josephine, Stella, Anthony, Ceil, Carl, Mary and Peter.

A viewing will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Semian Funeral Home (704 Union St., Taylor). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Stanley's 92nd birthday, Monday, Feb. 25, in Divine Mercy Church, Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Divine Mercy Church, Scranton, or .