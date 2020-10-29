1/1
Stanley Joseph Buckley Sr.
WILKES-BARRE — Stanley Joseph Buckley Sr., 92, of the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed into the loving hands of the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born April 5, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late John Buczynski and Frances Piwowarczyk Buczynski. He attended St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, and graduated in 1946 from Coughlin High School.

Stanley enlisted in the Army of the United States, serving as a Sergeant in General Headquarters in the Army of Occupation, Tokyo, Japan. A WWII Army Veteran, he served under General Douglas MacArthur, the Supreme Commander of Allied Powers in the Pacific. He was honorably discharged and was installed as a member of the American Legion Wilkes Barre Township, Post 0815.

Following his time in the Army, Stanley was an Insurance Agent for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

Stanley married Mary Sakowski on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 1949, at St. Mary's Maternity Parish, Park Avenue in Wilkes-Barre, now known as Our Lady of Hope. Last Nov., the couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing Facility, formerly Little Flower Manor, where Mary resided until her death on April 29, 2020. State Sen. John Yudichak honored them with a certificate of congratulations from the Senate of Pennsylvania.

A dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather, "Poppy," as he is endearingly known to his grandchildren, was part of the Greatest Generation. He has been a constant role model of perseverance, resilience, love and dedication for his family.

In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; brothers, John, Leo, Frank and Joseph Buczynski; sisters, Stella Buczynski, who died as a child in 1919 from the Spanish Flu pandemic, Bertha Glynn, Lottie Cjaya and Jenny Buczynski.

Surviving are his loving son, Stanley J. Buckley Jr. and his wife, Theresa (Zuba) Buckley, of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Christopher and Nicholas Buckley, both of Wilkes-Barre; Mary Bosek and her husband, Matthew, of Wilkes-Barre; David Buckley and his wife, Vanessa, of Oregon; and great-granddaughter, Fionna Buckley, of Oregon; brother, Bernard Buczynski, of Maryland; sister-in-laws, Florence Stark, of California; Lillian Sakowski, of Shickshinny Lake; Goddaughter, Mary Frances Buczynski and numerous nieces and nephews.

Stanley's family would like to acknowledge and send heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Michael Banas and the ICU staff of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for their care and compassion.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services with Mass, interment and military honors will be determined and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

Online condolences may be sent to disquefuneralhome.com



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Memories & Condolences

October 29, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are with the family at this time. Ron & Mary Kaczmarek and Family
Ronald & Mary Kaczmarek
October 29, 2020
My deepest condolences to Stanley's family. May the God of peace and comfort be with the family doing this most difficult time.
