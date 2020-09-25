HANOVER TWP. — Stanley Kempinski, of the Lee Park section of Hanover Township, was called to Heaven on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 18, 1943, son of the late Chester and Helen Kempinski, in Hanover Township. He graduated from Hanover High School, Class of 1961 and was most remembered as a tremendous athlete by his classmates.

Stanley attended the University of Toledo, where he played football. He also served his country as a Marine Corps Reserve. Stanley also was a retired member of the United States Postal Service; working the rural routes of Wapwallopen for more than 30 years. He was an avid golfer and a long-time member of the Wyoming Valley Country Club, where he had many, many friends and family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Gerri Kempinski, who passed away just three weeks ago.

He is survived by his loving brothers, Chester (Phyllis), of Erie; George (Sandy), of Hanover Township; Frank, of Clarks Summit; Thomas, of Kingston; sisters, Helene Yaller, of Bradenton, Fla.; Mary Ann Kempinski, of Reading; and Theresa (Matt) Wotherspoon, of Mountain Top, also stepsons, Brian McDermott, of Hanover Township and Sean McDermott, at home; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Stanley loved traveling with his wife during the cold Pennsylvania months, loving Key West, Fla., and Jekyll Island, Ga., as their two favorites. Stanley was loved by so many people, both at the Club and home and will be sadly missed by all.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Richard Cirba, pastor of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, will officiate a prayer service at the funeral home. Friends may call from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for their extraordinary professional care.

Those who desire may make memorial contributions in Stanley's memory to St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 143 W. Division St., Wilkes-Barre.