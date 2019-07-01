WHITE HAVEN — Stanley P. Yackiel, 91, of White Haven and Edison, N.J., died Saturday morning, June 29, 2019, in Care One at the Highlands, Edison, N.J.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Stanley and Beatrice Jamaca Yackiel and was a graduate of White Haven High School. Stanley served his country proudly during World War II in the United States Navy on the Franklin D. Roosevelt aircraft carrier. Following his military time, he returned to further his education at East Stroudsburg then earned his master's degree in education at Seton Hall. Stanley was a Elementary School Teacher in the Elizabeth, N.J., school system. A man of great faith, he was a member of St. Cecelia's Church, Iselin, N.J., and would attend St. Patrick's Church when in White Haven. Stanley enjoyed bowling and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his brother, Bernard, and sister, Jean.

He is survived by his brother, Retired Lieutenant Colonel Thomas F. Yackiel, of White Haven; nieces and nephews.

Blessing service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, from the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, with the Rev. Michael Kloton officiating. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, White Haven.

Friends are invited to join the family at a visitation from 10 a.m. on Friday until time of service at the funeral home.

Visit the funeral home website for additional information, to leave the family an online condolence or for directions at www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.