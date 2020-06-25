Stanley S. Kuboski
KINGSTON — Stanley S. Kuboski, 90, formerly of Kingston, passed away on June 23, 2020, at Allied Services Center City, Wilkes-Barre.

He was born August 15, 1929, in Plains, a son of the late Peter and Rose Kuboski. For many years, Stanley owned the Fin, Feather, and Fur Pet Store in Edwardsville. Stanley was a devout Catholic and loved animals.

He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, infant Alex, Peter, Paul, Stephen, Celia Shulzitski, Francine Zurawski, Rose Ann Novis, Stella Kuboski, Jean Gould.

Surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home, Ltd., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne. Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Plains.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.

Condolences can be sent to betzjastremski.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
(570) 287-0293
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
