DALLAS — Stanley Smyth Davies, a lifelong resident of Dallas, more recently of Mechanicsburg, died at home, surrounded by family, on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. He was 96 years old.

Born in Hatboro on July 18, 1923, Stan was the son of the late Stanley Bevan Davies and Elizabeth Kutzner Davies.

Stan graduated from Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, Class of 1942. He served three years in the United States Navy, after which he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from MIT (the Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Class of 1949.

Stan served multiple roles at Royer Industries in Kingston, including machine assembly, design, general manager and president. In 1972, he guided Royer's recovery from the Hurricane Agnes flood – recovering the plant from 18 feet of water, supporting employees' return and creating a future for the company.

Stan is survived by his wife of 70 years, Patricia Smith Davies, of Mechanicsburg; daughters Anne D. Newman (James Newman), of Camp Hill, and Caroline P. Davies, of Kansas City, Mo.; sons Peter B. Davies (Tarin Davies), of Albuquerque, N.M., and Gordon S. Davies (Cynthia Davies), of Marietta, Ga.; grandchildren Jesse, Claire and Peter Newman, Ryan, Austin and Ashley Davies, and Joshua and Gordon Beal; and great-grandchildren Gabrielle, Marius, Theodore and Cassien Davies, Greyson Davies, Aria Newman-Wall and Pascal Welborn.

Stan was well known for his love of family and children. He was adored by his children and grandchildren alike, whom he treated to canoe adventures on the Susquehanna River, sunrise fishing on the shores of Nantucket and fly-fishing in the rivers of the American West. He transformed the farm where he lived for 63 years into a nature sanctuary, building trails through the woods and a pond for family gatherings.

Regarded by many as a man of unquestioned integrity, Stan was also known and appreciated for his service to community. He was a life member of the Board of Trustees of Wyoming Seminary, a member and past president of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Hospital Authority, a member of the Regional Board of Directors of the United Penn Bank, a director and past president of the Wyoming Valley Children's Association, and a member of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council (president of the Northeastern PA Chapter). He also served as a member of the boards of the Tioga Foundry, the Foundry Equipment Manufacturers' Association and the North American Manufacturers' Insurance Company.

Preceding Stan in death, in addition to his parents, was his sister, Alice Davies Stanley, and brothers James B. Davies and John K. Davies.

Stan was a member of the Dallas Methodist Church. He was also a member of the North Mountain Club, the Westmoreland Club and the Huntsville Golf Club.

A memorial celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in the Dallas Methodist Church. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment at the Fern Knoll Cemetery will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wyoming Valley Children's Association, 1133 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, PA 18704, or Wyoming Seminary, 201 N. Sprague Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.