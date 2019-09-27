Starla J. Ledoux

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Starla's passing. I remember working..."
    - Heather
Service Information
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA
18701
(570)-823-7157
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services
465 S. Main St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services
465 S. Main St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services
465 S. Main St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Obituary
FORTY FORT — Starla J. Ledoux, 57, of Forty Fort, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her home.

Born in Norfolk, Va., on March 14, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Jerry Sr. and Barbara Ann (James) Stephenson. She was a graduate of Granby High School, Norfolk, Va., and LCCC.

She was employed as second shift operations manager at Henkel Corp., Hazelton, for seven years. She was formerly employed by O.Z. Gedney, Terryville, Conn., for 29 years. She enjoyed playing the slots at the casino and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Maurice A. Ledoux; her sons, Maurice A. Ledoux and Nicholas F. Ledoux; grandchildren Gunner, Elliott and Cameron; a brother, Jerry Stephenson Jr., of Portsmouth, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, from Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Laura Lewis officiating. Interment will following in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday.

Condolences can be sent at www.kniffenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Leader from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
