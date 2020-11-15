1/1
Stella Kacmarski
WILKES-BARRE — Stella Kacmarski, 95, of the Rolling Mill Hill Section of Wilkes-Barre, peacefully left this earth on Saturday morning, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Dallas.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Anna Tomko Pendock. Stella attended Marymount Parochial School, and she was a graduate of Meyers High School. She spent her working years in the local garment industry, working at various dress shops near her home.

Stella was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Wilkes-Barre. She liked her polkas, whether it was dancing them or watching others on TV.

Stella was a loving grandmother, who was always more than happy to watch her granddaughter, Allyson, when she was young and was extremely proud of her accomplishments as an attorney.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony, who passed away on March 21, 1970. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Chester and Edmund Pendock and by her sisters, Emily Pendock and Mary Evans.

Stella is survived by her son, Michael Kacmarski and his wife, Eileen, of Mountain Top; granddaughter, attorney Allyson Kacmarski; nephew, Edmund Pendock and his wife, Rochelle, of Wilkes-Barre, niece, Ann Marie Fowler and her husband, Jack, of Dallas and nephew, Eugene Evans, of White Haven.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the entire staff at the Meadows Nursing Center, who always did their best to make Stella's stay there as enjoyable and comfortable as possible. They were so very kind.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, West Wyoming.

Family and friends may call at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Those attending the visitation and service are required to wear a mask and abide by state social distancing requirements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of BeBe Kacmarski to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, 101 N. Poplar St., Hazleton, PA 18201. Stella was always such a great babysitter to all of the Kacmarski dogs.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Stella's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish
Funeral services provided by
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
