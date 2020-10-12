1/
Stephania Zearfoss
MOUNTAIN TOP — Stephania Zearfoss, of Mountain Top, passed away on Oct. 11, 2020, at the Smith Health Care Center. Stephania graduated from Hanover High School and attended St. Jude Church, Mountain Top.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Shircavage, her husband of 55 years, Harry, her daughter Karen Wierzbolowicz, brothers John and Stephen Shircavage, and sisters Mary Bilak and Anna Bonsavage.

Stephania is survived by her son, Harry Zearfoss Jr. his wife, Maryann, and grandchildren, Timothy Zearfoss, Kristen Mizikoski and her husband, Matthew, and Ashley Zearfoss.

Her beautiful smile and personality made her a pleasure to know. Her passion of decorating pysanky eggs, making pierogis and caring for her yard will be our treasured memories.

Her family wishes to thank the nurses, aides and administration of the Smith Health Care Facility, Mountain Top. No better care could be given, with exceptional kindness and attention.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Interment will follow in Albert Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top Ambulance Association or the Mountain Top Hose Company.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
