EDWARDSVILLE — Stephanie V. Danielowicz, 96, of Edwardsville, formerly of Wilkes Barre, died Monday, May 19, 2020, in River Street Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of late John Zavislak and Victoria Prisbek Zavislak.

She was a very devoted, loving and caring wife and mother and grandmother, who enjoyed cooking, baking and taking care of her family and home. A member of St. Hedwig's for many years, she helped make pierogi for the church bazaars.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bernard (Bernie) Danielowicz, in 1987; her sisters, Jennifer (Jenny) Zavislak, Julia (Julie) Luksha, Matilda (Tillie) Masi, Elizabeth (Betty) Pomory, Dorothy Yanasheski and her brothers, Joseph, John and Thomas Zavislak.

She is survived by her sons, Richard Daniels and his wife, Gail, of Lititz; Mark Daniels and his wife, Norma, of Walla-Walla, Wash.; grandchildren, Stephanie Zahn, Shana Daniels and Jason Daniels; great-grandchildren, Brittany, Justin, Emily, Lizzy, Autumn and Gabrielle; great-great-grandchildren, Desirae, Kyler, Kayden and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:15 a.m. St. Ignatius Church, Kingston, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Interment in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Dallas, to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Women's Alzheimer's Movement.

The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and aids that cared for her at Riverview Ridge and River Street Manor. They were wonderful.

Arrangements under the direction of the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.