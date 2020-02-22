WILKES-BARRE — Stephen E. Havrilak Sr., of Cleveland Street, Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Steve was 90 years old. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, Marilyn B. Havrilak, and children: Melanie A. Pierson and her husband, Kevin Pierson, Catherine Cebrick-Schwarz and her husband, Richard Schwarz, Stephen E. Havrilak Jr. and his wife, Svetlana Havrilak, and Sandra L. Havrilak and her husband, James E. Fey. Steve is also survived by six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of many other relatives and friends. Steve is predeceased by all six of his siblings and his grandson, Frank Kachurik.

Steve attended Wilkes-Barre City Schools and joined the Army in 1951. Steve proudly served his country during the Korean War and fondly remembered his days in Stuttgart, Germany. Upon honorable discharge, Steve was employed by Metropolitan Wire Goods Corp. (now InterMetro), where he worked for 35 years. During his 35 years at Metro, Steve was a very active member of the United Steelworkers of America Union, culminating in his becoming President of the Local 5652 where he zealously represented the Union members. Steve loved life and retirement. He traveled the world extensively with his loving wife and children. He loved to go flying with his son-in-law, James E. Fey. He was the best co-pilot! Steve loved life and lived it to the fullest. Steve will be missed by everyone whose life he touched.

Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Wednesday from the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Township, with a requiem service at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, the Rev. Innocent Neal officiating, 401 E. Main St., Miners Mills, where Steve was a member for the last fifty years. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Pringle. Relatives and friends may call on the family between 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.