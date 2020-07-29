1/1
Stephen (Moose) Mesaros
JIM THORPE — Steve Mesaros, 52, of Jim Thorpe, was called home by our good Lord on Tuesday July 28, 2020, from an unexpected illness. He was born August 1, 1967, and raised in Luzerne. He was the sixth child out of seven to the late William and Elizabeth Mesaros, of Luzerne.

He was currently employed as a commercial driver for PFN, Hazleton. He was a 1985 high school graduate and elected senior class president of Wyoming Valley West, Plymouth. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Phillies and Sixers.

He was an award winning athlete from a very young age. He was very active in baseball, basketball and football. His nickname "Moose" came from a Yankees Pitcher named Moose Skowron. Legendary local coach the Rev. Lou Falcone of the St. John's basketball league wrote to Steve, "You excelled in your achievements which were above all expectations. Your dedication and sacrifice have won you not only a championship, but a victory in the game of life."

His true passion was weight lifting and he had the physique to show it. He was known for bench pressing 365 lbs. in high school.

Steve had an intimidating presence to him but he was a loving gentle giant with a constant gleam and laughter in his eyes and an easy going personality. Steve enjoyed winning at pinochle, playing lottery tickets, snuggling with his cat, Caramel, giving bear hugs in which you would think your body was going to break. He was laughably known for just dropping by to all family members with paper towels, bathroom tissue, baby wipes, a Yankee candle, always a deck of cards and Wild Irish Rose.

He will be sadly missed by his family and children.

Surviving are his son, Stephen Mesaros, of Plains, daughter, Amber Fritz and husband, Brandon, of Bear Creek Township, son, Jeremy Toma and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Julian and Gia Toma, Diane Mesaros, of Mount Pocono; brother, Dr. William Mesaros and wife, Andrea, of Georgia, sister, Della Marie Koester and husband, Charlie, of Ohio, sister, Anne Benton and husband, Mike, of Pennsylvania, brother, Mike Mesaros and wife, Dana, of Pennsylvania, sister, Amy Mesaros (deceased), sister, Jennifer Harris and husband, Sean, of Pennsylvania; 11 nephews and nieces, which he always spoiled.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home, Ltd., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Family Parish. Interment will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Lehman. Friends may call Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Condolences can be sent to betzjastremski.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
(570) 287-0293
