MOUNTAIN TOP — Stephen N. Rademan, 78, of Mountain Top, passed away suddenly at home on Monday morning, Oct. 21, 2019.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Norman O. and Edine L. Levy Rademan, and husband of the late Suzanne H. K. Rademan.

Mr. Rademan held a bachelor's degree and MBA from Temple University. He went on to a successful business career, working as a national sales manager at industrial companies in Philadelphia and Northeastern Pennsylvania, and later joining an advertising agency. Pursuing his entrepreneurial instincts, he subsequently founded his own industrial-focused agency, Rademan Advertising & Marketing, which he operated along with his wife for nearly 20 years.

Mr. Rademan's professional studio photographic work at his agency aligned with a personal love of photography. He owned his first film camera as a child and was a skilled and avid photographer throughout his life, even teaching himself Photoshop and Lightroom software in his retirement. In recent years, he was a President of the Mountain Top Photography Club.

His photography was enthusiastically put to use during a life of travels — driving trips in the American West, from the Colorado Rockies, to Utah's deserts, to the rim of Meteor Crater — as well as overseas expeditions and 11 cruises (joined by his wife, daughter, and son) in which he crossed the Pacific Ocean once and Atlantic Ocean twice, helicoptered onto Alaskan glaciers, photographed black bears in British Columbia and polar bears in Manitoba, trod carefully amid Iceland's hot springs and geysers, trawled the depths of Loch Ness in search of the monster, cruised up the fjords of Norway and New Zealand, penetrated the Arctic Circle above Europe, gazed on auroras above Greenland, circumnavigated the Santorini caldera in a sailing catamaran, wandered the foothills of Japan's Mount Fuji, probed ancient temple ruins in Thailand, gambled at the blackjack tables of Macau casinos, navigated his son's boat in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, and captured stunning photos of a total solar eclipse from aboard ship in Melanesia's Coral Sea.

He will be missed by loving daughter and son, Nicole, of Mountain Top; Chad, of Hong Kong; and several nieces and nephews. He was a friend to all, a gregarious and beloved member of the community, who touched many lives with his humour and warmth.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Temple B'nai Brith, 408 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

Visitation will be observed at 33 Walden Dr., Mountain Top, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, as well as from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hawk Creek Wildlife Refuge, the American Civil Liberties Union, or the National Women's Sports Foundation.

Arrangements are by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre. Visit www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com for additional information.