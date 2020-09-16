1/1
Stephen P. Krill
1937 - 2020
WILKES-BARRE — Stephen P. Krill, 83, of Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sept. 14, 2020, at Birchwood Rehab & Nursing Center during a brief visit.

Stephen was born March 7, 1937, in the Irishtown section of Hudson in Plains Township, to Stephen and Mary Dutko Krill.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Bankos Krill; daughter, Marianne Krill Haugh and her husband, Major Jeremy A. Haugh, U.S. Army JAG Corps; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Matthias and Mary Anya; sister, Irene Krill Zimich and husband, John; nieces, Suzanne Zimich Moody and husband, William and Marissa Zimich Stella and husband, Rob.

Steve was a graduate of Coughlin High School (1954) and King's College (1969). Steve was an avid outdoorsman, participating in various sport groups in fishing, hunting and trapping and was also a member of the local Masonic Lodge. Steve is a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a food inspector for three years after enlisting 1958. Steve taught children with special needs during his tenure as a Luzerne Intermediate Unit School Teacher, serving Wilkes-Barre Area.

Funeral services will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, with Requiem Services at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, with the Rev. Innocent Neal officiating. Those attending should go directly to the church Saturday. Interment will be in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas. Friends may call Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are by the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
