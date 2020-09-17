1/
Stephen P. Krill
WILKES-BARRE — Stephen P. Krill, 83, of Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Birchwood Rehab & Nursing Center, during a brief visit.

Stephen was born March 7, 1937, in the Irishtown section of Hudson in Plains Twp., to Steve and Mary Dutko Krill.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Bankos Krill; daughter, Marianne Krill Haugh and her husband, Major Jeremy A. Haugh, U.S. Army JAG Corps; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Matthias and MaryAnya; sister, Irene Krill Zimich and husband, John; nieces, Suzanne Zimich Moody and husband, William; and Marissa Zimich Stella and husband, Rob and daughters, Mara and Kyra. Steve is also survived by his longtime hunting and fishing buddy and brother, George Krill and his wife, Rita, nephew, William Krill and his wife, Chrissy and sons, Andrew and Justin and niece, Kathy Roper and sons, Caden and Lucas.

Steve was a graduate of Coughlin High School (1954) and King's College (1969), Steve was an avid outdoorsman, participating in various sport groups in fishing, hunting and trapping and was also a member of the local Masonic Lodge. Steve was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a food inspector for three years after enlisting 1958. Steve taught children with special needs during his tenure as a Luzerne Intermediate Unit School teacher, serving Wilkes-Barre area.

The Requiem Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Innocent Neal officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m until time of service.

Interment will be in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Arrangements are by Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral service
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church
SEP
19
Requiem Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
September 17, 2020
Sincere condolences to Mary & family. My thoughts & prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Nancy Kopko
September 17, 2020
