OLD FORGE — Stephen Pregrim, 69, a lifelong Old Forge resident, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the Dunmore Health Care Center, following an illness.

Born Feb. 13, 1950, in Taylor, son of the late Steve "Ace" and Anna Rayannic Pregrim, he was a 1968 graduate of Old Forge High School. Stephen enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam Era. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant and then enlisted in the Air Force Reserves from 1974-1980.

Stephen was employed as a machine operator in the garment industry and most recently worked at Pride Mobility in Duryea. In the past, he was also employed as a funeral attendant and driver for several years at Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, Old Forge. Having possessed a deep faith in God, Stephen was currently a parishioner of St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, Old Forge. In years past, Stephen served as both sexton and vice-president of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Old Forge.

Stephen enjoyed reading and discovered the writings of JRR Tolkien long before there was a Lord of the Rings or Hobbit movie on the big screen. He also loved to talk about the British Royal Family and was quite knowledgeable about the British Monarchy. He watched all the Royal Weddings and especially enjoyed "The Crown" on Netflix. Stephen loved his Pittsburgh Steelers and his Wisconsin Badgers.

He so loved his job at Pride Mobility in Duryea and valued the friendships he cultivated while working there for 5 years.

His family extends a very appreciative acknowledgement to Pride Mobility for all the care, assistance, and concern shown unto Stephen since his recent illness. Their kindness will always be remembered and cherished.

His family also extends thanks to the wonderful nurses, aides and staff at Dunmore Health Care Center in Dunmore who cared for Stephen in the last months of his life.

Surviving are a sister, Debby Konnick, and husband Michael, of Falls; a niece and God Child, Katrina Grace Konnick, M.Ed. and M. Math., of Doylestown; a nephew, Michael Matthew Konnick, Ph.D., and wife Brianna Konnick, Ph.D., of Aurora, Ill.

The funeral, with military honors, will begin at 9:15 a.m. Saturday May 11, 2019, from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, to be followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. Eduard Shestak, pastor. Interment will take place at 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Family and friends are invited to Stephen's viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Parastas will be held at 7 p.m. To leave a message of consolation please visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.