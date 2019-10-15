WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Stephen R. Poris Jr., of Wilkes-Barre Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his home.

Born March 4, 1964, in Wilkes-Barre Township, he was a son of Stephen R. Poris Sr., of Laurel Run, and the late Nancy Lu Davis Poris.

Stephen was a 1982 graduate of Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed in the area construction and welding industries.

Stephen enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

In addition to his mother, Nancy, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Niessia Heppding.

Surviving, in addition to his father, is his son, Stephen Fino, of Wapwallopen; two grandchildren; brother Mark Poris, of Wilkes-Barre Township; and sister Sharon Onderko and her companion, Robert Horrox, of Conyngham.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Hope parish, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday morning at the church. Arrangements are by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.