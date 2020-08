WILKES-BARRE – Stephen Rembish, 76, of Wilkes-Barre, died Aug. 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, the former Patrice Gaughan. Funeral services will be Saturday with his concelebrated funeral Mass at 11:45 a.m. in the Parish of Saint Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Those wishing to attend services are invited to meet directly at church Saturday morning from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass.