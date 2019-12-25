NANTICOKE — Stephen M. Stetz, 87, of Nanticoke, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

Born in Nanticoke, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary Stetz. Stephen was a graduate of Nanticoke High School. He retired from the Chappaqua School District, New York. After retirement, he spent time volunteering at CEO in Wilkes-Barre and traveling with his wife Dannice. Stephen looked forward to his yearly family reunion at West Penn Community Park, New Ringgold. He enjoyed camping, going on scenic train rides and spending time with family watching the New York Mets and Philadelphia Eagles.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, the former Dannice Dietz; brothers Peter Stetz, John Stetz, Joseph Stetz, Michael Stetz; sisters, Anna Costa, Eva Ghiorze, Olga Satkovich, Irene Szold.

Survived are sister Elizabeth Fedele, Florida; nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, from Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences may be sent to kniffenfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels, 190 S. Sprague Ave., Kingston PA 18704.