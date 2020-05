Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Stephen's life story with friends and family

Share Stephen's life story with friends and family

HUDSON — Stephen Thomas Harchar, 93, of Hudson, died May 28, 2020. Funeral Service 9:30 a.m. Thursday from the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Due to the state mandate, attendance cannot exceed 25 people.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store