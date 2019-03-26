On Saturday, March 23, 2019, Stephen Turi, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 75. Steve courageously battled Multiple Myeloma for nearly five years with strength and dignity. Steve has chosen to donate his body to medical science so that others may learn and work to cure this awful disease.

Steve was born Aug. 4, 1943, to Stephen and Mildred "Millie" (Kellett) Turi. He was passionate about teaching others in the dance studio that he owned and operated for the past 47 years. He loved music and movement, as well as playing the guitar. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Spending time with family was his favorite hobby. His daughters, grandchildren and his wife, Karen, who was by his side for the past 18 years, were his world.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Stephen; mother Millie; first wife, Christine; and brother Jerry. He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters Stephanie (Turi) McWilliams and Emily (Blaum) Bradshaw; grandchildren Sean, Ella, Liam and Charlotte McWilliams and Conner and Madelyn Bradshaw; brother Joseph; sister Rose Marie; and cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.